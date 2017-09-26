BREITBART
Monday on his “The Savage Nation” radio show, host Michael Savage took on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem in his opening monologue titled, “The National Felons League is Spitting on America, Not the Fans.”
Partial transcript as follows:
As many of you know, I have just written a book about god. There’s a passage from the bible I’d like to quote for you. It’s from Proverbs 3:31 and it reads, “envy thou not the oppressor and choose none of his ways.”
Today, the oppressors are the bullies of the NFL who kneel or hide when our national anthem is played, forcing a captive audience to witness their vile, insulting, and uninformed view of what America stands for.
I’ll tell you what America stands for. We are a nation in which no citizen is treated differently under the law, regardless of their color, race, financial status, creed, or nation of origin. Even these hysterical millionaires have rights.
So I encourage all of you to do the same: exercise your rights. Turn off your TVs. “do not choose the ways” of the anarchists, the ignorant, whether they take the form of Neo-Nazis, Antifa or professional athletes.
The national anthem is about a nation, not a president. President Trump says players who protested the National Anthem being played before games should be fired from their teams over the weekend, and the whole world exploded. Yesterday, America was treated to NFL players taking a knee, or sitting or locking arms while the national anthem was being played in protest of what the President said. Well, guess what? They weren’t protesting a President; they were giving a big middle finger to the country.
11 thoughts on “BREITBART: MICHAEL SAVAGE SAYS THE NATIONAL FELONS LEAGUE IS SPITTING ON AMERICA, NOT THE FANS”
I cannot believe these THIEVES accept subsidies and act as a non-profit, then SPIT on our flag and military by kneeling. I’m absolutely disgusted.
The owners who criticized President Trump’s comments are nothing but cowardly hypocrites looking to play the into the headwinds of the media and Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment is proof. If they didn’t believe he would be a distraction and hurt their bottom lines then he surely would be in the NFL today as he is clearly more talented then probably 40% of the starting QBs and almost 100% of the backup QBs in the league. These players must have forgotten and have no respect for Pat Tillman who left his multi-million dollar contract and the security of living and working in the USA to go to Afghanistan to defend and protect the rights of these pampered prima donna crybabies to continue doing as they please. If you have a gripe do something positive about it that will effect change – this is about being divisive and creating racial tensions. Donald Trump is a president who finally has the courage to point out the obvious, had our previous president taken advantage of his unique position to bring people together and bridge racial differences when he was in office instead of inflaming them there would be no protests taking place today. Here’s to everyone on both sides of this issue growing up, looking at and trying to solve our racial divisions, instead of jumping into the politically correct headwinds seemingly endlessly promoted by most of the media and many celebrities who feel it’s their right/duty to tell the rest of us how to live or pay homage to our flag and country among other things. One more thing, LeBron James, it takes no courage to jump onto the press bandwagon every chance you get and then making halfhearted attempts to mend fences while still being critical of the opposite point of view, this will solve absolutely nothing. If you want really change, start by stopping your own divisiveness and try to have an honest open conversation with all parties in a manner that can have a positive outcome. Calling the President names and mocking him will not provide you with a credible platform to create the change you are looking for or are you really just looking for attention and to be the talk of twitter and CNN?
No one is a bigger sports fan than me, but I can live a full and meaningful life without ever again watching ESPN or the NFL.
Is it not an indictment of the university system that these “college graduates” (since the NFL uses taxpayer funds to run its “minor leagues” unlike baseball which pays for all its minor leagues) seem to not understand the fundamental aspect of what the United States anthem represents? These players do not seem to have absorbed much in the way of education, only football instincts. Is this not an indictment of the “college” football system which is nothing more than a business hiding behind the non-profit arrangement of the university while paying out millions of dollars to Head Football coaches who work only with the privileged players who are being paid to play (while the NCAA claims these are just regular students earning an “education”)? The horror is that so many see college football as something wonderful for the university rather than a supply system for many under-educated but athletically gifted men who are violent in many cases and carry vast questionable baggage of both emotional and legal formats while in many cases failing to meet minimum education standards for university entrance.. And all this is for the “for profit NFL” whose owners terrified of being called names like racist so they just cave in like the commish does every time…..
I offer no apology for what I am posting, for this is truly how I feel. Please know this is my opinion and not open for debate.
I have lived through 10 United States Presidents prior to our current, President Trump. In my lifetime, I have never seen or heard of a President being scrutinized over every word he speaks, humiliated by the public to the point disgraced, slandered, ridiculed, insulted, lied to, threatened to murder him, threatened to rape our Beautiful First Lady, and have his children also insulted and humiliated.
I am truly ashamed of the people of MY country. I am ashamed of the ruthless, hating, cruel, Trump haters who have no morals, and the reporters who feel they have the right to carry on with lies and say the things they do for a good story. Every other President after elected, took the oath of office were left alone, they weren’t on the news 24/7 being scrutinized by their every word. ALWAYS BEING PRESSURED to do this or that and never given the time to take care of the important work this country really needs. ENOUGH is ENOUGH is ENOUGH, LEAVE THE MAN ALONE AND LET HIM DO HIS JOB FOR GOD’S SAKE! If you are such an expert, why aren’t you in the Oval Office instead of President Trump?
If you agree, copy and paste this to your timeline and put your name under the last name:
Terry Bradshaw, don’t lecture us about our President. This has unmasked another bunch of turncoats and you are one of them. I hope a dead soldier’s wife or mother slaps your face.
MICHAEL SAVAGE IS THE CHURCHILL OF OUR TIMES!!
What is happening in the NFL are the brain traumas that these players go through when their brain is hit inside of the skull.
If these spoiled dolts want to do this then fine. I insist that each one who locks arms or kneels donates a million dollars to help each of the disasters here,Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Japan. Might as well get something useful out of such childish behavior.Roger Goodell should do this except he has no spine or the guts to do so.They’re still sore(the owners) about donating money and feel they should’ve gotten their money’s worth but this ain’t the stock market.Players with relatives in the military are insulting them and maybe their relatives will knock the taste out their mouths.
*** USEFUL IDIOTS ***
The NFL, its players and advertisers are being manipulated by marxist tactics.
BLM seeks to divide us and the corporate media goes along with it.
In political jargon, a useful idiot (also useful fool[1]) is a person perceived as a propagandist for a cause the goals of which they are not fully aware, and who is used cynically by the leaders of the cause.[1] According to the Oxford Dictionary of Euphemisms, the phrase stems from useful fool to refer to “a dupe of the Communists” and was used by Vladimir Lenin to refer to those his country had successfully manipulated.[1]
Max McByte
Have a nice day…
If you add up all the salaries of all the players protesting it’s over a billion dollars. How much do they give to this cause? Financial or otherwise. They are failures , failures. Losers, please everyone you must boycott,