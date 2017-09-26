BREITBART: MICHAEL SAVAGE SAYS THE NATIONAL FELONS LEAGUE IS SPITTING ON AMERICA, NOT THE FANS

Monday on his “The Savage Nation” radio show, host Michael Savage took on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem in his opening monologue titled, “The National Felons League is Spitting on America, Not the Fans.”

Partial transcript as follows:

As many of you know, I have just written a book about god. There’s a passage from the bible I’d like to quote for you. It’s from Proverbs 3:31 and it reads, “envy thou not the oppressor and choose none of his ways.”

Today, the oppressors are the bullies of the NFL who kneel or hide when our national anthem is played, forcing a captive audience to witness their vile, insulting, and uninformed view of what America stands for.

I’ll tell you what America stands for. We are a nation in which no citizen is treated differently under the law, regardless of their color, race, financial status, creed, or nation of origin. Even these hysterical millionaires have rights.

So I encourage all of you to do the same: exercise your rights. Turn off your TVs. “do not choose the ways” of the anarchists, the ignorant, whether they take the form of Neo-Nazis, Antifa or professional athletes.

The national anthem is about a nation, not a president. President Trump says players who protested the National Anthem being played before games should be fired from their teams over the weekend, and the whole world exploded. Yesterday, America was treated to NFL players taking a knee, or sitting or locking arms while the national anthem was being played in protest of what the President said. Well, guess what? They weren’t protesting a President; they were giving a big middle finger to the country.