WATCH: Pelosi suffers brain freeze while defending NFL kneelers: ‘Kaep- Kaep- Kaepernick’

THE AMERICAN MIRROR – KYLE OLSON

Nancy Pelosi defended unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s “First Amendment” right to disrespect the American flag during the national anthem, even if she struggled to say his name.

During an appearance on “Meet The Press,” Pelosi sided with the former 49ers quarterback, and other players refusing to stand for our country.

The House Minority Leader chided President Trump for his comments, saying she believes he’s violating his promise to “bring people together.”

She didn’t criticize the players, who are offending so many Americans.

“Colin Kaep— Kaep— Kaepernick, uh, doing what he did, says this flag enables me to do this. This national anthem enables me to do this,” she said, initially struggling to speak.

“This is about freedom of expression,” Pelosi said.

She added Trump’s response is “unfortunate” and believes he was “ill advised” to criticize the anti-American players.