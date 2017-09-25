Venezuela Spurns Travel Ban, Calls U.S. Major ‘Rights Violator’

BLOOMBERG – ANDREW ROSATI, VIVIANNE RODRIGUES

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza decried the U.S. travel ban on its officials and their families, saying the measure is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to force regime change in the South American nation.

Venezuela has been “threatened directly by the president of the United States,” Arreaza told the United Nation’s General Assembly on Monday in New York, referring to the U.S. as the world’s “major human rights violator” and saying that Trump acted “as if he were the world’s emperor.”

In a communique released shortly before Arreaza’s speech, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry said the travel ban violated international laws and that the government of President Nicolas Maduro will consider measures to defend its “sovereignty” and “national interests.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump restricted or suspended travel to the U.S. from eight countries, including Venezuela, in order to “protect the security and interests of the United States and its people,” according to the order’s proclamation.

The decree says the Venezuelan government “fails to share public-safety and terrorism-related information adequately” and has not been “fully cooperative” in receiving deportees.