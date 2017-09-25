Trump visit did not help Luther Strange, new poll says; Roy Moore still leads

AL.COM /HUNTSVILLE – PAUL GATTIS

A Senate poll released less than 24 hours before polls open Tuesday finds that former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore still has a substantial lead over U.S. Sen. Luther Strange in the Republican primary runoff.

It also indicates that President Trump’s visit to Huntsville for a campaign rally for Strange did not give the president’s preferred candidate a noticeable boost in the eyes of voters.

A memo released Monday from Cygnal, the Alabama-based research and communication firm that commissioned and conducted the poll, was headlined “A near certainty Moore wins tomorrow.” L2, described in the Cygnal memo as a “nonpartisan, nationwide voter data and analytics firm,” provided the data.