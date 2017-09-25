POLITICO – SUSAN B. GLASSER

Tony Blair thinks Americans are way too worried about Donald Trump—and not enough about Bernie Sanders.

The former British prime minister, a perennial lightning rod for controversy on both sides of the Atlantic, has in recent months chosen to return to the political fray, warning of the “destiny-changing” dangers of the British exit from the European Union and insisting—how, he’s not exactly sure—that last year’s “Brexit” vote can and should still be undone before it’s too late.

In a new interview for The Global Politico, our weekly podcast on global affairs, he tells me that he’s sure “the same feelings that gave rise to Brexit gave rise to the election of Donald Trump”—but that the left-wing populism peddled by Sanders and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Britain are not the answer, either.