Supreme Court cancels arguments on travel ban

Photo: Deport Trump sign, Supreme Court news conference to call for the reversal of President Trump’s travel ban on refugees and immigrants from several Middle East countries – Lorie Shaull

The Supreme Court has canceled arguments set for Oct. 10 in the dispute over President Donald Trump’s travel ban, after Trump rolled out a new policy Sunday.

The unsigned order from the justices Monday asks both sides to weigh in by Oct. 5 about what to do with the case.

The court had been ready to hear argument about the legality of a 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and a 120-day ban on refugees from around the world.

The ban expired Sunday and was replaced by a new policy that affects eight counties and has no expiration date.

  1. Translation: SCOTUS won’t touch that with YOUR pole.
    Probably just waiting for liberal AGs to file suits over the new bans.

    1. I think you are correct, Alex. That is one of the things I wish our President would get around to; appointing all new judges, it is already long overdue. I think we need a blanket travel ban for all countries, except for those that had their visa paperwork in the pipeline after Jan 20th 2017.

