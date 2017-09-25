THE WASHINGTON TIMES/ ASSOCIATED PRESS:
The Supreme Court has canceled arguments set for Oct. 10 in the dispute over President Donald Trump’s travel ban, after Trump rolled out a new policy Sunday.
The unsigned order from the justices Monday asks both sides to weigh in by Oct. 5 about what to do with the case.
The court had been ready to hear argument about the legality of a 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and a 120-day ban on refugees from around the world.
The ban expired Sunday and was replaced by a new policy that affects eight counties and has no expiration date.
More at The Washington Times
4 thoughts on “Supreme Court cancels arguments on travel ban”
Translation: SCOTUS won’t touch that with YOUR pole.
Probably just waiting for liberal AGs to file suits over the new bans.
I think you are correct, Alex. That is one of the things I wish our President would get around to; appointing all new judges, it is already long overdue. I think we need a blanket travel ban for all countries, except for those that had their visa paperwork in the pipeline after Jan 20th 2017.
close the borders, put armed Marines on the border this $hit will stop immediately