Research Into Transgender Surgery Regret Blocked by British University

BREITBART – LIAM DEACON
A British University has blocked an academic studying a reported surge in people regretting transgender surgery, claiming a “social media” backlash to the “politically incorrect” research could harm the institution.
Bath Spa University stopped Psychotherapist James Caspian from examining cases of people who had surgery to reverse a “gender reassignment” after finding they regretted the decision.
Mr. Caspian, 58, a councilor of 16 years who has specialized in and worked with transgender issues for years, slammed the institution for failing to respect “the most basic tenets of academic and intellectual freedom of inquiry”.
“The fundamental reason given was that it might cause criticism of the research on social media and criticism of the research would be criticism of the University and they also added it was better not to offend people,” he told BBC Radio 4.
Adding: “I was astonished at that decision. I think a University exists to encourage discussion, research, dissent even, challenging ideas that are out of date or not particularly useful.”
This proves that Britain is as much controlled by the radical LGBT supremacist establishment as by the Islamofascists – and why this decision by this so-called university is another death knell for the country. The UK was homosexualized long before it became progressively Islamized. If there is a “smoking gun” about how the Left has a vested interest in spreading transgenderism like a virus as part of their overall strategy to destroy the Judeo-Christian heritage and end what they call “white male heterosexual privilege,” this is it. This is as much a war on boys as it is on women, as the transgenderizing of young boys is a sick “progression” and next step from the feminist/socialist Left, after their takeover of our schools and social service agencies starting in the 1960’s, dosing them with such drugs as Ritalin and Thorazine and indoctrinating them with “Free to Be . . . You and Me” feminization propaganda to make them soft and docile. And for a feminist-socialist leftist, what’s the next step after drumming out any and all incipient signs of budding manhood and masculinity in young boys? Why, turning them into girls – literally.