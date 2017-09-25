MICHIGAN LIVE – GUS BURNS
Police Chief James Craig says the FBI knowingly reported inaccurate 2016 crime statistics for Detroit on Monday.
“We vigorously refute the FBI’s numbers,” Craig said outside a barricaded gunman scene in southwest Detroit on Monday afternoon.
Those stats, which Craig said include significantly higher numbers than actually occurred due to a “horrible” and antiquated record keeping system, placed Detroit as the most violent city in the U.S., per capita, among communities with 50,000 or more residents.
However, even using 2016 crime data from the city’s own website, Detroit would still rank as the most violent city in 2016.
Detroit, which also ranked No. 1 in violence in 2014, dropped to second in 2015, just behind St. Louis, Missouri, according to FBI statistics.
According to the city’s records, there were 12,842 violent crimes reported in 2016, which is 863 fewer than 13,705 reported by the FBI.
2 thoughts on “Police chief challenges FBI stats, but Detroit still most violent city”
No…wait!
You mean to tell me that the most violent city in the entire United States is one with an 80% black police force with a black Chief of Police in charge?!?!?
How could that be? I thought only white police officers were racist and arrested blacks! (sarcasm)
And hasn’t Detroit been managed by Democrat politicians, Democrap mayors, Democrap councils, and Democrat politicians top to bottom for the last 50 years? It should be a liberal democrat progressive neo-marxist UTOPIAN PARADISE by now!!! They’ve been able to enact Democrap policies, unobstructed, for half a century!!!
So what happened? Where did everything go wrong? Why did the city go bankrupt in 2013? Why did the Democrats who claim they are against bailouts have to get bailed out with $300 million in Federal Aid in 2013? Why did the Democrat city’s auto sector have to get bailed out with $10 billion in 2009?
Why is the city’s unemployment so high when they have might labor unions!?!?
So many questions, so little answers. Please Democrats. Come here and answer my questions. I only ask the questions. You get the opportunity to answer them!
Ah bookkeeping, Detroit leaders can’t even get that right. I suppose I should have said statistics, because they are very good at knowing how much comes out of the pockets of everyone else and into they’re own.