London Mayor Sadiq Khan compares Donald Trump to ISIS

Khan is outraged by the President’s call for the ban particularly as it’s reported he would make an exception for him.

LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused President Donald Trump of using ISIS-style language by calling for a “total shutdown” of US borders to Muslims.

Speaking at an event at the Labour party conference in Brighton, Khan also claimed he’d become a “reluctant participant” in the continuing spat between himself and the outspoken Republican.

He told a Guardian Live event :“My view was firstly ‘I’m not exceptional’ and secondly ‘Think about what you are saying.’ Because what you are saying is not dissimilar to what Daesh or so-called IS says.

“They say that there is a clash of civilisations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a westerner, and the west hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them.”

He said Trump’s ban on travellers gave the “wrong impression” of the religion.