BLOOMBERG – MATTHEW TOWNSEND
Nike Inc. waded into the debate over NFL players not standing during the National Anthem, saying it backs their right to do so.
“Nike supports athletes and their right to freedom of expression on issues that are of great importance to our society,” Nike said in a statement.
The world’s largest sportswear brand has the main license for NFL-related merchandise, including uniforms.
15 thoughts on “Nike Backs NFL Players’ Right to Protest in U.S. Anthem Debate”
Villanueva has got it right……the others are disgracing our country……
You know, Hollywood actors, sponsors and basically any business should really stay out of the business of politics. Guess now I can add Nike to my boycott list with Starbucks
Nike is on my list now. Who is the next fool company to get consumer hell?
Take care Nike
Your time is up!
Ok Nike I will exercise my right NOT TO BUY YOUR PRODUCTS!!
Oh, you mean the great American sneaker company whose products are made by Asian Slaves?
BOTCOTT NIKE !!!!!!!!!!
Well, looks like I will not being purchasing Nike crap anymore!
BOYCOTT the NFL !!!!! Roger Goodell # is 212 450 2000 … leave a message on how you feel !!!!
I also “support athletes and their right to freedom of expression on issues that are of great importance to our society,” JUST NOT DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM!!!!!!!
If President Trump was black this would never have become an issue. Blacks don’t like whitey telling them what to do even if its in the best interest of America or if it causes financial ruin for the NFL. This is purely a race issue and since the league is 70% black the players feel empowered. Hopefully all the white fans will wake up and stop supporting this completely meaningless pastime!
It is heartbreaking the way your country is being disrespected and vilified by the very people who should love it the much.
Is the brainwashing by the left so powerful that people are being devoided of common sense? How dare they talk of injustice and racial inequalities in a country that has given them so much and has become so permissive that allows spoiled brats to attack the police and other´s right to free speech without being accounted for ?
Do they want America to open their borders indiscriminately? Besides this being incredibly stupid and dangerous for you, as we Portuguese say, America” não é a casa da tia” . If one day I could visit your country, I would like you to be nice to me and make feel me welcome, but during my staying there I would not forget to thank you for being in YOUR country.
I as a Portuguese stand for President Trump and the American values for this is the right thing to do. Let´s never forget the world is indebted to American people who fought and lost their lives so the world wouldn´t became a living hell.
Do not fall for the left´s lies and twisted rhetoric, but fight intellectually against it
Thank you America.
Who is the wimpy white guy with the man-groomed beard? A representative of Nike? What a d*****.
no more nike products for me……boycott nike
Boycott all the leftist gobshites.