PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE – SEAN GENITILLE
The Steelers will be on the sideline during the national anthem in future games, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Cam Heyward said during a news conference Monday.
Roethlisberger, via a statement posted on his website, said he has regrets over the Steelers’ decision to wait in the tunnel during the national anthem at Sunday’s game in Chicago, but that the team’s intent was not to protest the song, the flag or the military.
The movement began last season, when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem as a statement against police brutality against people of color.
Roethlisberger said that he personally believes that protests have no place during the national anthem, but that the idea was to show unity as a team in the wake of president Donald Trump saying NFL teams should fire players who kneel for the anthem.
25 thoughts on “Ben Roethlisberger regrets anthem decision, says Steelers won’t do it again”
Good for him, now for the kicker: NFL League Rulebook states, “During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention…” MAGA
Just don’t come to the games anymore.Fire yourselves trash traitors.
Too late jackass, if I see you on the street, I’m going to……….
Prior to 2017 NFL rules encouraged that players to stand and face the flag during the National Anthem, but did not state “thou shall stand”. 2017 rule book caved to the Left and dropped any comment at all.
Want to take the temperature reading of the average American?
I can’t stand these athletes, and may never watch professional sports again.
The age of the sports Hero is Dead!
Too late Roethlisberger!!! Have now stopped watching the NFL and all sports where whiny ingrate children are overpaid for running up and down on a field..
A little to late buddy! You made your bed now you get to sleep in it! You are all ungrateful and disrespectful and definitely over paid! Go see what other country you could live in and make this kind of money throwing a ball! No Where!!!!!!
I don’t regret not watching any games this year and only parts of a few games over the last three years. The NFL is a rigged circus which has become a haven for anti-American leftist thugs.
The left uses any methods needed to push their agenda. Uses ignorant sports players, Hollywood idiots, and media. It’s disgraceful and disgusting. Pro sports are overpaid idiots. I will boycott it all forever.
All started by Kaepernick and his , Muslim girlfriend, an , American hater. Then they buy into the false Ferguson hands up don’t shoot. Wake up people. They are anarchist.
All these buffoons have done is disgrace the names of the greats before them. Steelers like Harris,Lambert, Swann, Noll, wouldn’t tolerate such behavior. It’s too late as he’s lying just to cover his and fellow jocks sorry lying butts. I hope they each get pelted with fan garbage before each game as they earned it. Maybe put a sign on the baby daddys like Brady and Jenkins of the Giants. How about National Whiners League, place of talking smack about each other and each other’s mother but not letting the preisdent call them out on disrespectful behavior?.
no more NFL, no more NBA, no more NIKE,… goodbye ignorant, over compensated, instigators and sympathizers. Alegandro Villanueva….. what an outstanding man and patriot.
Old Big Ben Rothlisberger saw his merchandise sales dwindle after yesterdays stupid move.
An apology sure Ben the money is all you care about. I hope the whole NFL goes down as profits hemarage immensely from this commercial commie leftist thug giant entity.
Whatever. This guy has been accused (and by all evidence and payoffs guilty) of rape multiple times. RAPERberger. Another guy who puts the FELON in anti-National FELONS League.
There are many ways to protest injustice both real or perceived. Kneeling before or after the game or during halftime are all options, When you kneel during the national anthem you are disrespecting our flag and our veterans, many of whom were killed or maimed defending our country. They are the real heroes. I don’t remember seeing any of these players protesting when innocent police officers get murdered or visiting wounded veterans in the hospital.
Teach your children about the sacrifices of our veterans. These athletes with few exceptions are neither heroes nor role models. Don’t waste your time or money supporting them or their products or their advertisers.
I love these guys like Roethlisberger when the brown stuff its the spinning blades, all of a sudden, they get 20-20 vision and see things clearly.
Shameful: “The coach of the San Antonio Spurs thinks the U.S. is “an embarrassment to the world.”
Too late Ben. You already acted stupidly. You saddled that pony and now you can ride it like a man. In the Bible, Jesus says you are either with me or you are against me. Just like this country, either you are for it or against it. I say that you are against it by taking sides with the thugs and ungrateful ingrates that kneeled. Karma on you and the rest of the NFL. You all can go to Hell and that is where most of you are going as in the bible, “Broad is the path that leadeth to destruction that many will find it. Narrow is the path that leadeth to salvation that few will find it.” Looks like most of the players, coaches and NFL are going to Hell and I am ok with it. Shame on you. You all make my stomach turn.
Overpaid communist Marxist thugs !!!! this is soooo much more than what we see on the surface!!! if this radical left agenda …from Obama regime continues. .it’s the end of our once great country!!! make no mistake about it!!! boycott games , spobsors, and merchandise from any team that has anyone kneeling !!!! i will spend my valuable time doing other things !!!
these idiots should leave our country immediately! !! go to n.korea !!!!– un will love u!!!! express urself over there!!!! morons!! u thugs are actors liars thugs immoral creeps, lowest form of life on earth next 2 the radical islamist terrorists!!! o ly ur mode is different!!! but same goal..divide and co quee÷r.u idiots have been played!!!! fools!!!! too late big Ben! !! ur sapes of merchandise collapse??? u had plenty of time to make right decision to stand next 2 a REAL MAN!!!! …and blew it!!!!
moderation.
Hypocrisy. If certain unarmed men were being killed by Police and time after time, NONE of those responsible were held to account, you would be up in arms!
You know damn well the fact that these men are paid has NOTHING to do with their responsibility to protest something that could very well happen to themselves or their sons.
too smart to be this disingenuous. Disgusting.
Guess we should just suffer in silence huh
No more NFL!! I will not teach my kids that it is ok not to stand and salute the flag. Watch a rodeo or bull riding they always stand, have a prayer and only get paid if they win!!
Hey Ben, neither you nor the rest of the tunnel rats should come out during the anthem, you don’t deserve the privilege any longer. Stay in the tunnel like the self-absorbed, self-important bastards you are and don’t allow your appearance to insult the 50,000 real Americans standing and saluting their values. By the way, I was a rabid Steelers fan from the Terry Bradshaw era through all the good and bad, but it ended on Sept. 24, 2017. All things come to an end.
National Felons League, no more watching, no more patronizing their sponsors, most of the NFL players haven’t discovered the use of flint tools and fire making.
You don’t want to be shamed Roethlsberger, but you should be shamed, and all the rest of you unpatriotic celebrities should have to stand in line to be slapped by all the moms, sisters, daughters and wives of soldiers who have died for this country, because you have been slapping the US for years with social justice and community organization. A bunch of leftist Gobshites who think they are better than the rest of us is what you really are.