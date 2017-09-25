Ben Roethlisberger regrets anthem decision, says Steelers won’t do it again

PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE – SEAN GENITILLE

The Steelers will be on the sideline during the national anthem in future games, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Cam Heyward said during a news conference Monday.

Roethlisberger, via a statement posted on his website, said he has regrets over the Steelers’ decision to wait in the tunnel during the national anthem at Sunday’s game in Chicago, but that the team’s intent was not to protest the song, the flag or the military.

The movement began last season, when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem as a statement against police brutality against people of color.

Roethlisberger said that he personally believes that protests have no place during the national anthem, but that the idea was to show unity as a team in the wake of president Donald Trump saying NFL teams should fire players who kneel for the anthem.