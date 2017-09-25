Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case

THE NEW YORK POST – KAJA WHITEHOUSE

It’s hard time for Anthony Weiner.

The disgraced ex-congressman was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.

Weiner, 53, had faced as much as 10 years in the slammer after pleading guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. The feds said Weiner, a former Congressman from Brooklyn, began a two-month sexting session with the North Carolina teen shortly after she messaged him on Twitter in January 2016.

He pleaded for probation on the grounds that his online dalliance with the 15-year-old was due to his sick obsession with sexting strangers rather than an obsession with underage girls. The government had asked for two years in prison.

It’s just the latest chapter in Democratic politician’s very public downfall, which started in 2011 when he was forced to resign from Congress following his first sexting scandal.

His 2013 run for NYC mayor also went up in flames when it emerged that he was still sexting under the alias “Carlos Danger.”

The feds said the latest and most insidious chapter of Weiner’s sexting problem began on the evening of Jan. 23, 2016, when a high-school student messaged him on Twitter, prompting a flurry of “provocative” responses from the former public servant, who knew the teen was in high school, court papers show.

“As January turned to February, their intermittent exchanges grew more lascivious,” Manhattan federal prosecutors told the judge in court filings.