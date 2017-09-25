THE NEW YORK POST – KAJA WHITEHOUSE
It’s hard time for Anthony Weiner.
The disgraced ex-congressman was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.
Weiner, 53, had faced as much as 10 years in the slammer after pleading guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. The feds said Weiner, a former Congressman from Brooklyn, began a two-month sexting session with the North Carolina teen shortly after she messaged him on Twitter in January 2016.
He pleaded for probation on the grounds that his online dalliance with the 15-year-old was due to his sick obsession with sexting strangers rather than an obsession with underage girls. The government had asked for two years in prison.
It’s just the latest chapter in Democratic politician’s very public downfall, which started in 2011 when he was forced to resign from Congress following his first sexting scandal.
His 2013 run for NYC mayor also went up in flames when it emerged that he was still sexting under the alias “Carlos Danger.”
The feds said the latest and most insidious chapter of Weiner’s sexting problem began on the evening of Jan. 23, 2016, when a high-school student messaged him on Twitter, prompting a flurry of “provocative” responses from the former public servant, who knew the teen was in high school, court papers show.
“As January turned to February, their intermittent exchanges grew more lascivious,” Manhattan federal prosecutors told the judge in court filings.
2 thoughts on “Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case”
Now how much time will the dozen current and former (mostly) Democrat Mayors/Perverts/Child Molestors/Pedophiles get?
Ed Murray – Seattle, Democrat, five allegations of child sex abuse
Rick Nelson – child porn charges, accused of child rape and sodomy of a five year old on a school bus. Democrat and father of Bernie Sanders’ delegate
Dale Kenyon – sexually abused a teenager over course of 3 years (political affiliation unknown)
Dwayne Schutt – (Not sure of details of allegations yet, can’t confirm political party affiliation)
Richard Keenan – Democrat from Ohio, mayor, raped a four year old girl
Anthony Silva – Mayor Stockton California, supplied alcohol to teens and played strip poker with youth at camp, (This one is actually a Republican)
Kenneth Lewis Barrett, Mayor Winston, Oregon, busted in sex sting for having sex with 14 year old girl
Christopher Wright, Democrat Georgia mayor, raped a 12 year old girl
Rockdale, Texas mayor Darral Gene Walker touched a teenage boy’s genitals
Millbrook, New York mayor Donald H. Briggs inappropriate sexual contact with teenager younger than 17
I want to let you guys know that it seems google or news agencies are scrubbing the political party affiliation of many of these mayors. Also, usually wikipedia is the first link that shows up for a politician when you google them. But for Democrat mayors accused of pedophilia or child rape, their wikipedia pages are removed from search results and perhaps being deleted altogether. Someone should look into this and verify or check my suspicion. It seems ridiculous that I have tried so hard and can’t even confirm the political affiliation of some of these guys which leads me to believe they are likely Democrats because if they were Republican then the media would have no qualms about blasting it.
Well said and true.