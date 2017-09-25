Almost Half of Crimes in Berlin Committed by Migrants

BREITBART – VIRGNIA HALE

Almost half of the individuals suspected of a recorded crime in Berlin last year were individuals who don’t have a German passport, the latest police statistics show.

The proportion of crimes carried out by immigrants rose to 45 per cent last year, a five per cent increase from 2015, when they comprised 40 per cent of crimes committed in the German capital.

According to Berliner Morgenpost, which reported on the data before a longer version of the city’s crime statistics is published, the figure includes tourists, and “traveling gangs” who specialise in burglaries and pickpocketing.

Foreigners were particularly overrepresented in the figures for certain crimes, according to the statistics, which showed non-German suspects in 91 per cent of pickpocketing offences, 85 per cent of crimes related to heroin trafficking, and 80 per cent of car thefts.