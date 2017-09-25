Almost Half of Crimes in Berlin Committed by Migrants

BREITBART – VIRGNIA HALE
Almost half of the individuals suspected of a recorded crime in Berlin last year were individuals who don’t have a German passport, the latest police statistics show.
The proportion of crimes carried out by immigrants rose to 45 per cent last year, a five per cent increase from 2015, when they comprised 40 per cent of crimes committed in the German capital.
According to Berliner Morgenpost, which reported on the data before a longer version of the city’s crime statistics is published, the figure includes tourists, and “traveling gangs” who specialise in burglaries and pickpocketing.
Foreigners were particularly overrepresented in the figures for certain crimes, according to the statistics, which showed non-German suspects in 91 per cent of pickpocketing offences, 85 per cent of crimes related to heroin trafficking, and 80 per cent of car thefts.
OK………………so then how did Merkel win again ????????????????????
Merkel won because the only other candidate allowed in Communist Germany’s debates was another radical anti-christian Communist and ex-EU leader called Schultz who called for 10 million migrants a year to Germany.
The Homosexual dominated media in Germany calls all alternative views to Communism, Nazis.
Remind us of anything happening in USA now.
Global Communism alive and kicking in Mainstream Europe.
Merkel and her Stasi comrades were never brought to justice when the wall came down. Germans now paying the price.
Stasi Communists should have been hunted down just as the Nazi’s were.
“Silly Rabbit. Tricks are for kids.” The big news in the German election before the vote was that the anti-immigrant AFD party was predicted to get 5% of the vote for the first time since WWII. But they ended up winning 13%!! Merkel significantly under-performed and her approval rating has dropped 20 points since her vocal support for taking in unlimited Syrian refugees in 2015.
And the other half committed by TURKS.
Check the stats
8 of 9 rapes in Berlin before Migrant Invasion were committed by Turkish immigrants or their descendants.
And yet they blindly re-elect the useless and destructive Merkel (though she won by a small plurality, not a majority).
Europeans, as a whole, need to stop singing “Come Share the Wine”. “Praise God and pass the ammo” might be the appropriate response to “Allahu Akbar”.