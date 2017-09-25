WASHINGTON EXAMINER – JOHN SICILIANO
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Monday 30 percent of his agency’s employees are “not loyal” to him or President Trump and he is developing a plan to overhaul the department.
“I got 30 percent of the crew that’s not loyal to the flag,” Zinke said in remarks to the National Petroleum Council, a federal advisory panel. He compared his running of the agency to a pirate ship that seizes “a prized ship at sea and only the captain and the first mate row over” to complete the mission.
He then went on to discuss a forthcoming “huge” plan to restructure the agency away from Washington and to the states to speed up oil and natural gas permitting. “I really can’t change the culture without changing the structure,” Zinke said.
“The president wants it yesterday,” he said, referring to the administration’s desire to speed up the energy permitting process. “We have to do it by the law.”
He also said the Endangered Species Act has been “abused” by environmental groups and bureaucrats alike, which has stalled development.
5 thoughts on “Ryan Zinke plans overhaul because Interior Department employees ‘not loyal’”
This problem needed to be addressed yesterday and I wish him God speed on making the agency employees more loyal and trustworthy- Obamantion strikes again, again and again- (ugh).
How can I get a job at the department of interior .
Drain that Swamp
My Dad used to say, “Experience isn’t necessarily the best teacher, there are many great ways to learn, but it is the one to teach you if you’re to dumb to learn any other way.”. Those 30% need educating. Send them a Trump card that says, “You’re fired”.
Start firing major problem makers and you will suddenly see that 30% will be substantially reduced to much smaller “disloyal” percentage. I faced similar situation in a former communist country when tried to eradicate corruption and kickbacks