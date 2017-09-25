This is why “Kaepernick’s right” to take a knee doesn’t mean he Should take a knee.
He actually does NOT have a right to take a knee, the First Amendment ONLY applies to actual SPEECH, not ACTIONS, and it only applies to GOVERNMENT restriction of speech. In this case he is doing it while working for his employer.
Schneck vs USA.
Applies to ‘expression’.
If the government is leaning on your employer to shut you up, that’s a violation, too.
Whoever she is, she needs to get strong and live for a reason – baby.
Indeed, it is.
Oh God,the sacrifices made for America;has it been too much,for what I daily envision;an
America,which grows more ungrateful,and seperated.
His sacrifice,is theirs forvermore,but my consciousness also thus;weeps for him,and them.
God bless them forever.
Thanks Michael Savage,for this post;it has enlightened this Poet’s consciousness…
To all you athletic nfl,mlb,nba,and all other related,greedy soulless pigs;I despise all of
you,for none of you,are man enough to stand up,for my America!!!
The left using the NFL to push their socialist agenda and rewrite American history.
This really says it all! Respect!
This is reason why Allejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers stood as well.
There is nothing worse than being seperated from those you love.
No, this is what happens when sheep stand while old men push for war.
Would you prefer that young millennials make that important decision? They’re too busy trying to figure out what “gender” they are. Loving our country doesn’t make me a sheep. The nation stands for what we say it stands for, what our founders said it stood for since they won its independence in the first place, not what corrupt politicians or the fake news media cartel claims it stands or doesn’t stand for.
Not that I can’t understand where you might be coming from. Getting the USA and our troops involved in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan…we haven’t had clear leadership nor do we get the truth about why we’re there or what victory even looks like.
16 thoughts on “”
This is why “Kaepernick’s right” to take a knee doesn’t mean he Should take a knee.
He actually does NOT have a right to take a knee, the First Amendment ONLY applies to actual SPEECH, not ACTIONS, and it only applies to GOVERNMENT restriction of speech. In this case he is doing it while working for his employer.
Schneck vs USA.
Applies to ‘expression’.
If the government is leaning on your employer to shut you up, that’s a violation, too.
Whoever she is, she needs to get strong and live for a reason – baby.
Indeed, it is.
Oh God,the sacrifices made for America;has it been too much,for what I daily envision;an
America,which grows more ungrateful,and seperated.
His sacrifice,is theirs forvermore,but my consciousness also thus;weeps for him,and them.
God bless them forever.
Thanks Michael Savage,for this post;it has enlightened this Poet’s consciousness…
To all you athletic nfl,mlb,nba,and all other related,greedy soulless pigs;I despise all of
you,for none of you,are man enough to stand up,for my America!!!
The left using the NFL to push their socialist agenda and rewrite American history.
This really says it all! Respect!
This is reason why Allejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers stood as well.
There is nothing worse than being seperated from those you love.
No, this is what happens when sheep stand while old men push for war.
Would you prefer that young millennials make that important decision? They’re too busy trying to figure out what “gender” they are. Loving our country doesn’t make me a sheep. The nation stands for what we say it stands for, what our founders said it stood for since they won its independence in the first place, not what corrupt politicians or the fake news media cartel claims it stands or doesn’t stand for.
Not that I can’t understand where you might be coming from. Getting the USA and our troops involved in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan…we haven’t had clear leadership nor do we get the truth about why we’re there or what victory even looks like.