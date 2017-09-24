NEW YORK POST – MARK W. SANCHEZ
The Patriots players made their statement, and many fans did so in response.
Before Sunday’s Texans-Patriots matchup in Foxborough, Mass., about 20 Patriots players, according to ESPN, took a knee during the national anthem, the first time anyone on the team had joined the growing protest.
In return, a loud chorus of boos was heard sandwiching the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” According to the Boston Herald, there were shouts of, “Stand up,” as they knelt.
Tom Brady, the face of the team and the league, did not take a knee, but stood with his arms locked with other players and his hand over his chest.
The Patriots have been intertwined with Trump, with Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft pals with the president. After Trump’s attack on the protests, though — saying owners should cut ties with “the son of a bitch” who kneels during the anthem — Kraft said he was “deeply disappointed” in Trump.
At least 16 New England Patriots #TakeAKnee #TakeTheKnee #TakeAKneeNFL pic.twitter.com/rUvgkWFXU0
— C West (@CWest3118) September 24, 2017
It’s been a Sunday in which not just players, but owners, executives and fans have been forced to take a side. There were similar reports of booing in Indianapolis, too.
16 thoughts on “WATCH: Patriots fans rain boos on own players for anthem protest”
Professional football players make a lot of money in this country. The player from the Steeler said it all. They are disrespecting this country and all the people who have fought to protect this country. They certainly have a right to their opinion and to voice their opinion but in a better way.
If they want to take a knee, they should do it with respect, and they should do it at Arlington.
Nationwide NFL boycott on Thanksgiving day. They have need us more than we need them.
I’m not waiting till then I’m boycotting now
#NotForLong
Patriotic fans must protest with their wallets!!!
I have been on a boycott since last year and will continue till this disrespect stops.
What’s their end-game?
Players are taught strategy for the game that they’re an expert in.
If this isn’t some strategy, do they want to connect to the kids they left behind in grade school? Do they want to be liked by their past grade-school friends? That’s my best psycho-analysis.
I’m really sure they don’t want to invest in a business in their old neighborhood.
I was a patriots fan, but not anymore. I will never watch football again!
Trump was 110% right,all you soulless maggots.Life is way too short,and I would rather fade away,
than watch any sports again.Sport heroes,are all you idiot so called Americans kidding me,wake up,
and shut up maggots,or leave,my America!!!
Hey alex,you are an idiot! Taking a knee is never right.If you are at Arlington National Cemetery,
you still with all RESPECT,stand for the national anthem!!!
What a weird time we live in. Overpaid millionaire athletes complaining about perceived injustices. A president who just can’t keep his mouth shut and sheep that get emotional and over react to his words. As for the NFL, I am tired of watching this circus. Reruns of MASH for me on Sunday, thank you!
Worst kind of hypocrites…the players, league officials, team owners/executives, media outlets, etc. that support the disrespect of the U.S. flag and national anthem (which both, in my view, are symbols of all the good and sacrifice that made this the greatest nation on earth). These hypocrites present these symbols and then turn around and desecrate them, all in the interest of the vulgar level of money they are all treated to. My hope is that our national symbols will no longer be presented/displayed where they will be subject to misplaced protest by the ingrates. As a veteran I have been offended to the point that I will find interest in things that no longer include sporting events that sanction this pretentious, cowardly behavior.
European football (soccer) is quickly supplanting interest in football here anyway. Why would these morons want to speed its demise? They are all WAY overpaid anyway. Done watching these ignorant sob’s.
I served in Vietnam, saw combat. Several of my fellow Soldiers killed when their helicopter shot down. Lots of NFL players never went to Vietnam, choosing to hide in National Guard Units not sent to Vietnam. I won’t watch pro football anymore. My Father served in World War 2 and went to England for the D-Day Invasion at Normandy,. when he got off the ship V-2 Rockets were destroying buildings and the most exhilarating thing was a giant American Flag BLOWING IN THE BREEZE.