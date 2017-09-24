WATCH: Patriots fans rain boos on own players for anthem protest

NEW YORK POST – MARK W. SANCHEZ

The Patriots players made their statement, and many fans did so in response.

Before Sunday’s Texans-Patriots matchup in Foxborough, Mass., about 20 Patriots players, according to ESPN, took a knee during the national anthem, the first time anyone on the team had joined the growing protest.

In return, a loud chorus of boos was heard sandwiching the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” According to the Boston Herald, there were shouts of, “Stand up,” as they knelt.

Tom Brady, the face of the team and the league, did not take a knee, but stood with his arms locked with other players and his hand over his chest.

The Patriots have been intertwined with Trump, with Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft pals with the president. After Trump’s attack on the protests, though — saying owners should cut ties with “the son of a bitch” who kneels during the anthem — Kraft said he was “deeply disappointed” in Trump.

It’s been a Sunday in which not just players, but owners, executives and fans have been forced to take a side. There were similar reports of booing in Indianapolis, too.