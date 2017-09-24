Swedish Journalist Shot in No-Go Zone

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

A former journalist who worked for the Swedish publicly funded broadcaster SVT has been shot in the Stockholm suburb of Tensta, known as one of the country’s most notorious no-go zones.

The 29-year-old was shot just before 9 pm on Sunday evening in the heavily migrant populated suburb in the Swedish capital. He was found on the ground outside and quickly rushed to a hospital where it was discovered he had been shot in the leg but did not suffer from life-threatening injuries, Sveriges Radio reports.

According to the broadcaster, the man was well known in the area and had worked on diversity and democracy projects. SVT editor Geronimo Åkerlund said that the victim had worked as a researcher for the broadcaster from 2016 up until the spring of 2017 in Rinkeby, another notorious no-go area.