STRATCOM Commander: U.S. Forces Ready to Take Down North Korea

KARL HERCHENROEDER – PJ MEDIA

U.S. forces are ready at a moment’s notice to destroy North Korea should the reclusive nation wage an attack against America, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command Gen. John E. Hyten said Wednesday. “Our strategic nuclear forces completely overwhelm anything that North Korea can bring to us, so if they want to attack the United States with weapons, it is not going to work out well for North Korea,” Hyten said at the Hudson Institute. “It just won’t.”