Tennessee church shooting suspect identified; 1 killed, 7 wounded

Members of the church not injured are in a safe locational pic.twitter.com/e1pPdiBdGx — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

One person was killed and eight others wounded Sunday after a man in a ski mask opened fire following a church service in Antioch.

The shooter, described as a 26-year-old Rutherford County man, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began “indiscriminately” shooting, police said.

Among those shot were three men and three women, police spokesman Don Aaron said.