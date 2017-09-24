German elections: Far-right wins MPs for first time in half a century

INDEPENDENT UK – JON STONE
AfD has entered Parliament, with Merkel set to return as Chancellor.
A far-right party has won seats in the German parliament for the first time in half a century, in an election that saw Angela Merkel returned as chancellor for the fourth contest straight.
Video: Anti-AfD protests break out across Germany
“Nazis raus!” Immer mehr @afd-Gegner vor der #AfD Wahlparty in der Nähe des Berliner Alexanderplatz #BTW17 #DeutschlandWaehlt pic.twitter.com/TURxh1FafM
— Kate Brady (@kbrady90) September 24, 2017
The German chancellor pledged to address the concerns of people who voted for the anti-Muslim and anti-immigration AfD after initial results showed it winning 13.5 per cent of the vote – at the higher end of what was expected.
Meanwhile, the centre-left SPD – the current coalition partners of Ms Merkel’s CDU and a titan of German politics for 150 years – have hit a historic low of just 20 per cent, the social democratic party’s worst showing since the Second World War.
