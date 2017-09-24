Marriott Refuses to Cancel Convention for Anti-Sharia Group

PJ MEDIA – ROD KACKLEY

Marriott International has no intention of acquiescing to a demand from Muslim activists that an October convention of the ACT for America organization at the Marriott Crystal Gateway in Arlington, Va., be canceled.

“We are a hospitality company that provides public accommodations and function space,” a Marriott spokesman told PJM. “Acceptance of business does not indicate support or endorsement of any group or individual.”

“Marriott clearly and proudly states on its website that ‘diversity and inclusion is fundamental to our core values and strategic business goals,’” Muslim Advocates public advocacy director Scott Simpson wrote to Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International.

“We believe that hosting this anti-Muslim convention is antithetical to this otherwise clear commitment,” Simpson added.

Muslim Advocates is a civil rights organization that “works on the front lines of civil rights to guarantee freedom and justice for Americans of all faiths,” according to the group’s website.