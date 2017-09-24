IMMIGRANT FROM SUDAN CHURCH KILLER

NEW YORK POST – MAX JAEGER AND NATALIE O’NEILL

A gunman wearing a mask opened fire in a Nashville-area church Sunday morning, killing a woman and wounding seven others, reports said.

A hero church usher eventually turned the tables on the shooter and held him at bay till cops arrived, according to a local TV station.

Suspect Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, officials said, according to FOX news.

Samson, an immigrant from Sudan who once attended the church, entered through the rear of the church and fired “multiple rounds,” according to FOX. The Nashville Fire Department called the incident “a mass casualty situation.”

One report said the killer was wearing a clown mask at the time. But authorities later said it more closely resembled a ski mask.

At one point, the gunman pistol-whipped a church usher who tried to stop him, causing the man “significant injury around his head,” authorities told FOX.