DAILY MAIL ONLINE – MARY KEKATOS
Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC’s AM Joy for an interview on Saturday
She said women who support Trump are promoting sexism against themselves
Clinton added it is ‘troubling’ to continue to hear chants like ‘Lock her up’
In her criticism of Trump, she said her doubts about him have come to fruition
Clinton is in the process of promoting her campaign memoir ‘What Happened’
It was the biggest nonfiction launch since 2012 with 167,000 hardcovers sold
Hillary Clinton said that women who support President Donald Trump are ‘publicly disrespecting themselves’ and that he is doing ‘worse than I thought’. In an interview on Saturday on MSNBC’s AM Joy, the 2016 presidential hopeful said she was surprised by women who supported Trump given his past contentious remarks – including the ‘grab them by the p****’ controversy. ‘When I see women doing that, I think: “Why are they publicly disrespecting themselves?”,’ Clinton told host Joy Reid.
5 thoughts on “Hillary Clinton says women who support Donald Trump are ‘publicly disrespecting themselves’ and that the President has been ‘worse than I thought he would be’”
Wikileaks emails prove she is/has been involved in underage parties. Any woman or man for that matter who supports this pedophilia behavior needs to reassess their values.
And….we care, why?
Did MSNBC interviewer ask Hillary about her husband’s predatory nature around women, or about her laughing when she got a rapist off the hook. Of course not. MSNBC has an agenda and truth is isn’t one of them.
When will this thing just go away to some place we can’t see or hear her ever again? The “little woman standing by her man” even though he’s a repeated rapists/sexual assaulter & defends him to this day even after seeing his DNA stains on a little blue dress. You may think women have forgiven and forgotten, but some still remember history accurately.
Can’t she just go away.