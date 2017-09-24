ASSOCIATED PRESS – NICOLE WINFIELD
Several dozen tradition-minded Roman Catholic theologians, priests and academics have formally accused Pope Francis of spreading heresy with his 2016 opening to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.
In a 25-page letter delivered to Francis last month and provided Saturday to The Associated Press, the 62 signatories issued a “filial correction” to the pope — a measure they said hadn’t been employed since the 14th century.
The letter accused Francis of propagating seven heretical positions concerning marriage, moral life and the sacraments with his 2016 document “The Joy of Love” and subsequent “acts, words and omissions.”
The initiative follows another formal act by four tradition-minded cardinals who wrote Francis last year asking him to clarify a series of questions, or “dubbia,” they had about his 2016 text.
Francis hasn’t responded to either initiative. The Vatican spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Saturday.
None of the signatories of the new letter is a cardinal, and the highest-ranking churchman listed is actually someone whose organization has no legal standing in the Catholic Church: Bishop Bernard Fellay, superior of the breakaway Society of St. Pius X. Several other signatories are well-known admirers of the old Latin Mass which Fellay’s followers celebrate.
5 thoughts on “Conservative Roman Catholic theologians accuse pope of spreading heresy”
Good luck getting a reply out of the Theocracy of Rome. Too busy spreading the words of Marx and Che……………
Church has fallen.
As a Nurse R.N. working in an acute setting I have become an EXPERT in reading non verbal
facial / eye expressions to tell me if a patient is telling the CREDIBLE TRUTH about their
medical history in regards to taking narcotics prior to hospital admission .
Pope Francis has the ” SAME ” devious , lying look in his lying eyes and fake smile as do the
manipulative drug addicts that ” DEMAND ” my 5 star , gold plated nursing care .
FREE hospital stay is given because they FAKED a heart attack in order to be admitted to the hospital .AFTER the drug addicts get admitted they FAKE chest pain in order to receive MORPHINE !
THEY ONLY FAKED A HEART ATTACK IN ORDER TO FAKE PAIN AND THEN GET MORPHINE !
Pope Francis and drug addicts are FAKING heart conditions . Their hearts are LYING and
CONFUSING the masses ……. But you can’t FOOL a nurse and you can’t fool ALL of the
people ALL of the time !……………JUST some of the time !
Pope Francis has a VERY serious , AUTHENTIC , spiritual …….HEART CONDITION !!!!!!!!!!!!!
How very , very , very , very , very SAD for humanity !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pope Francis is an Anti-Christ, Period.
I feel sorry for this pope. Jesus Christ established his church during his mortal ministry. We have only hints of what that church was from the hugely man-made, but inspired Bible. I would suggest that the pope read and pray about the Books of Ephesians and Hebrews. When he is finished, he should learn all he can about Melchizedek and Aaron. The pope is merely trying to fill in all the blanks, and he is being accused of spreading heresy. He should leave out all the liberal ideology.