World leader’s daughter took bizarre selfies during dad’s genocide speech

NEW YORK POST – NATALIE O’NEILL

Genocide? OMG!

The daughter of the Azerbaijani president was caught taking surprised-face selfies during her father’s emotional speech on genocide at the United Nations.

President Ilham Aliyev was giving the address Wednesday, when his daughter, Leyla Aliyeva, whipped out her cellphone and struck a pose, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

The 33-year-old, sitting in the audience with her mom, covered her mouth and feigned shock before snapping the photo of herself, the report said.

Her self-absorbed stunt was streamed around the world from the General Assembly, sparking outrage on social media.

Aliyev had been making serious claims about the 1992 conflict with Armenia. “As a result of Armenian aggression, more than one million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons,” he said.

He added, “Armenia committed a war crime, killing 613 peaceful residents, including 106 women and 63 children.”