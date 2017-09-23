NEW YORK POST – NATALIE O’NEILL
Genocide? OMG!
The daughter of the Azerbaijani president was caught taking surprised-face selfies during her father’s emotional speech on genocide at the United Nations.
President Ilham Aliyev was giving the address Wednesday, when his daughter, Leyla Aliyeva, whipped out her cellphone and struck a pose, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
Her self-absorbed stunt was streamed around the world from the General Assembly, sparking outrage on social media.
Aliyev had been making serious claims about the 1992 conflict with Armenia. “As a result of Armenian aggression, more than one million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons,” he said.
He added, “Armenia committed a war crime, killing 613 peaceful residents, including 106 women and 63 children.”
One thought on “World leader’s daughter took bizarre selfies during dad’s genocide speech”
Knowing we live in an age of self exaltation with constant selfies, why not forbid cell phones while s meetings are taking place in the United Nations? Only designated cameras and microphones should be allowed. It’s not that shocking in this day.. of selfies. It’s become the norm everywhere. People that have no restraint take selfies at any given time.