BBC NEWS – MARY-ANN RUSSON
The fashion industry is experiencing a revolution, with mermaids, unicorns, sparkles and vintage toys now all the rage in High Street fashion shops.
Products once considered to be “too childish” or alternative for women to wear are now increasingly popular.
Moschino has just launched its My Little Pony collection for Spring/Summer 2018 at Milan Fashion Week.
But the trend has led to renewed debate among consumers about whether wearing such fashion items is a sign of immaturity.
A new social phenomenon is arising on Instagram, whereby young women have become the key influencers for their friendship circles and communities.
3 thoughts on “Why are many adults embracing children’s fashions?”
If you were paying attention to the fashion choices of Women’s Marchers, like hand-knit pussy hats, you saw this coming.
https://www.glamour.com/story/the-story-behind-the-pussyhats-at-the-womens-march
Suffering from Peter Pan Syndrome, amongst many other maladies, real or imagined, I would interject, is the reason.