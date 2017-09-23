Uproar over how Harvey Weinstein used charity donation

DAILY MAIL ONLINE – DANIEL BATES

A slew of celebrities are lining up to defend Harvey Weinstein after he was dragged into an ugly funding row for a prominent AIDS charity.

DailyMail.com understands that George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Ryan Gosling are all prepared to say the movie mogul did nothing wrong in the dispute over amfAR.

Others who are prepared to speak on his behalf are Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum, a source said.

The row is over $600,000 that was raised at amfAR’s gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 and was given to the American Repertory Theater (ART) at Harvard.

Four members of the amfAR board have complained to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman because they say the nonprofit’s chairman Kenneth Cole did not consult them before agreeing that the auction could raise money for both amfAR and ART.

A source at amfAR said that Weinstein, the founder of Miramax, was ‘so upset’ that the dispute has become public in a charity that he has supported for two decades.

Over that time he is understood to have raised $50 million through high profile balls and galas.

A source said that Weinstein ‘couldn’t believe’ the allegations and see them as an attempt to remove Cole, the fashion designer, from his post.’