Trump on NFL player protests: Owners should get those SOBs off the field

NEW YORK POST – DAVID K. LEE

President Trump on Friday lashed out at pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field.

Trump, appearing at a campaign rally for US Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) said he wished NFL suits would take a hard-line stance against players who take a knee while “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before kickoff.

“We’re proud of our country, we respect our flag,” Trump told supporters in Huntsville.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!“

Trump then pranced around the stage, arms extended, to soak up wild applause from supporters chanting, “USA, USA, USA!”

Trump predicted that an NFL owner will take such action – although the league is arguably doing that already, by keeping former San Francisco 49ers Kaepernick off the field.

“You know some owner’s going to do that,” Trump said. “He’s going to say, `That guy who disrespects our flag, he’s fired!‘ ”