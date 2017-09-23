NEW YORK POST – DAVID K. LEE
President Trump on Friday lashed out at pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field.
Trump, appearing at a campaign rally for US Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) said he wished NFL suits would take a hard-line stance against players who take a knee while “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before kickoff.
“We’re proud of our country, we respect our flag,” Trump told supporters in Huntsville.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!“
Trump then pranced around the stage, arms extended, to soak up wild applause from supporters chanting, “USA, USA, USA!”
Trump predicted that an NFL owner will take such action – although the league is arguably doing that already, by keeping former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.ColinKaepernick off the field.
“You know some owner’s going to do that,” Trump said. “He’s going to say, `That guy who disrespects our flag, he’s fired!‘ ”
3 thoughts on “Trump on NFL player protests: Owners should get those SOBs off the field”
I was in Huntsville for the rally. The place erupted. And also, multiple nationalities attended like good citizens. The building filled quickly to capacity. You had the school children who regurgitate where they eat protesting outside.
Many folks listen to Savage in Alabama and the love of boarders language and culture was present in full.
A Von Braun center surrounded by true rocket power and an “Elvis is in town” feel in our city streets last night. Eddy, Edith and yes a few splashes of other cultures wanted to hear our president, he did not disappoint. He said what we feel about spoiled uneducated pro athletes. Not a whimp. We needed him. Thank you Dr.
Anybody taking a knee deserves harsh criticism and boycott-period. As a USAF Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran, I say get these clowns out of America! Go take a knee in some other country. Have some respect!
President Trump needs to rescind the NFL’s tax exempt status, it is totally insane that they are not required to pay tax’s similar to any other business enterprise, which is exactly what they are.