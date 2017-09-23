Tremor Detected Near North Korean Nuclear Test Site

BLOOMBERG – JANET ONG, SAM KIM
A tremor struck Saturday close to North Korea’s nuclear test site, though South Korea’s weather agency said it was a natural earthquake.
The United States Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 3.5 and its depth at 5 kilometers.
There have been concerns about the stability of the nuclear test site since the Sept. 3 detonation. Website 38 North said satellite imagery taken after that test appeared to show landslides atop the site that were more numerous and widespread than after the previous five tests.
The website, run by the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, added the bomb’s 250-kiloton yield was close to what it previously determined was the maximum that could be contained by the test site.
