Real estate investors look to cash in on Harvey-ravaged Houston

NEW YORK POST – GABRIELLE FONROUGE
Some real estate executives in Texas are hoping to get rich quick with homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Longtime investor Ray Sasser detailed the strategy at a real estate conference in Houston this month: Buy up to 50 flooded homes for a fraction of what they’re worth, fix them and flip them for a hefty profit, Reuters reported.
He said he first tried the strategy after Tropical Storm Allison flooded the city in 2001 — purchasing homes for almost half of their pre-storm value, spending about 15 percent on repairs, and selling many of them at full value a year later.
The quick success of the plan was actually surprising to him, according to the outlet.
“This can’t be true,” Sasser said.
While Harvey-hit homes in the Houston area may be a riskier investment than houses damaged by Allison, investors are nevertheless rushing in to snatch up the flooded homes.
A Houston market manager for brokerage and online listings firm Redfin said agents are getting about four times the number of calls they usually get from investors.
So… what are they supposed to do with these houses if these investors don’t buy them?