North Korea says strike on US is ‘inevitable’ as Pentagon flies bombers off coast

FOX NEWS – GREG PALKOT

North Korea’s foreign minister called U.S. President Donald Trump “a mentally deranged person full of megalomania” and promised a strike on the American mainland was “inevitable” in a blistering speech to the United Nations General Assembly Saturday.

The address by Ri Yong Ho began as the Pentagon announced that it had flown bombers and fighter escorts to the farthest point north of the Korean Demilitarized Zone by any such American aircraft this century.

“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” Defense Department spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

“North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies,” White said.