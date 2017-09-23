How Obama is funding the anti-Trump resistance

NEW YORK POST – PAUL SPERRY
Wall Street might be shocked to learn it is helping bankroll the anti-Trump “resistance” movement that’s aggressively fighting policies it favors — including corporate tax cuts and the repeal of Obama-era banking and health-care regulations.
The Obama administration’s massive shakedown of Big Banks over the mortgage crisis included unprecedented back-door funding for dozens of Democratic activist groups who were not even victims of the crisis.
At least three liberal nonprofit organizations the Justice Department approved to receive funds from multibillion-dollar mortgage settlements were instrumental in killing the ObamaCare repeal bill and are now lobbying against GOP tax reform, as well as efforts to rein in illegal immigration.
An estimated $640 million has been diverted into what critics say is an improper, if not unconstitutional, “slush fund” fed from government settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., according to congressional sources.
This is not new for Wall Street. In the 20th Century they helped to fund both, Communist Socialism and Fascist Socialism.
To Wall Street, anything for a buck.
How is this Wall Street’s fault? Obama and Eric (with)Holder shook them down like a goon squad. They didn’t willingly fork over all that money! They were blackmailed and threatened. Coercion! Tyranny!
“The Latino community cannot afford a repeal of the ACA,” La Raza warned its members, while encouraging them to fight the legislation in email alerts. But The Race does not care that the American taxpayer can’t afford it. Or maybe would choose to spend their own money on their own loved ones.
BARACK OBAMA IS AN ILLEGAL ALIEN.
|)EATH TO BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA “ALIAS” BARRY SOETORO!
There in lies the problem of electing a young socialist, sadly we will be hearing of/feeling effects of Barry for many years to come. We knew that this would happen, we also know that there seems to be no way of stopping this, the money trail must be followed down to the very 1st nickel, and put Soros and son along with the “flim- flam” man away forever. Not likely anything will be done, allowing the shadow government to survive. God be with you, Dr. Savage.
Simply wealth redistribution. Nothing to see here… move along.
The Clash of Civilizations (COC) is a theory that people’s cultural and religious identities will be the primary source of conflict in the post-Cold War world. It was proposed by political scientist Samuel P. Huntington in a 1992 lecture at the American Enterprise Institute, which was then developed in a 1993 Foreign Affairs article titled “The Clash of Civilizations? Don´t need to say anymore to see which people are driving this.