British Schools to Be Rated on How ‘Transgender-Friendly’ They Are

BREITBART – VIRGINIA HALE

The Good Schools Guide is to examine how ‘transgender-friendly’ schools are in future, its director has said, praising “fabulous efforts” by some institutions.

According to the guide, a growing number of parents are complaining that a lack of pro-LGBT policies are leaving them with “no option but to pull transgender children out of a school”.

Bernadette John, head of the guide’s education consulting service, said families are increasingly looking for advice on schools which best cater to children who are confused about their gender.

Stating that the issue has been “building up” over the last 18 months, she told the BBC that parents complain children suffer “undue stress” at schools which neglect to “use the name or pronoun they prefer, or to wear the uniform and use facilities for the gender they identify with”.