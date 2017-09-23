BREITBART – VIRGINIA HALE
The Good Schools Guide is to examine how ‘transgender-friendly’ schools are in future, its director has said, praising “fabulous efforts” by some institutions.
According to the guide, a growing number of parents are complaining that a lack of pro-LGBT policies are leaving them with “no option but to pull transgender children out of a school”.
Bernadette John, head of the guide’s education consulting service, said families are increasingly looking for advice on schools which best cater to children who are confused about their gender.
Stating that the issue has been “building up” over the last 18 months, she told the BBC that parents complain children suffer “undue stress” at schools which neglect to “use the name or pronoun they prefer, or to wear the uniform and use facilities for the gender they identify with”.
2 thoughts on “British Schools to Be Rated on How ‘Transgender-Friendly’ They Are”
These schools should be worried about the childs education. I’m sure like the education academia has radicalized now the focus is on transgender kids. Enforcing this as the norm, you don’t tell a four year old they can change their gender. No four year old can deal with this decision, it’s sex organ mutilation. This world has gone to hell. These leftist radicals with this NWO is hell come upon a normal way of life. Boy like girl, girl like boy, not anymore. The radicals want to rewrite white European history in America and Europe now the radical vermin play God and degenderize humankind.
Oh my Lord, may God help us all.
The anti-Christ is definitely hard at work corrupting the world; turning our innocent children into perverts.