WJLA-TV ABC7 REPORTS:
When their order was not ready as fast as they wanted, three men argued with McDonalds employees and one showed a gun and threatened to kill the employees, police say.
The three men went into the McDonalds in the Chantilly Shopping Center at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When their food was not ready, an argument broke out. One man pulled up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband and threatened to kill the employees, according to a statement from Fairfax County Police.
After leaving the restaurant, the three men were arrested nearby.
Kyle Emmanuel Harris, 19, of Chantilly was charged with brandishing a weapon, simple assault, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
Erisk Cruz, 18, of Centreville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
Brian Abrego, 18, of Manassas was charged with disorderly conduct.
7 thoughts on “3 teens arrested after armed threat to kill McDonalds employees when food was not ready”
……And making their parents’ right proud, to boot! (ugh)
Yup
Sure just give these kids more legalized K2 laced marijuana so they can threaten more of us pure souls. You love this don’t you , George Douche bag Soros and company ???
Not possible. Pot smokers aren’t violent.
Who says? They use this K2 now. It makes them 😠 mad!
There used to be a time when folks would quietly get up and leave a public place if offended. Common sense and logic revealed an unwinable outcome for removing the offense.
