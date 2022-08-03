By STEVEN TRAVERS

Election Night, 2020. 10:30 P.M., Pacific Standard Time. Donald Trump leads by a relatively comfortable margin. Then something strange happens. All night the percentage of precincts counted has been mounting steadily, as it always has, always does. Americans know this process and see it every election cycle. Then, out of nowhere, in all the toss-up states, the vote count stops. For an hour, two hours, in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, in Wisconsin, in Arizona, the percentage is stuck at 99 percent. Time has come to a standstill!

Still, a news report flashes on the television. The Las Vegas oddsmakers, who do not fool around, predict there is a 90 percent chance Trump has been re-elected. In addition, Trump has strong coattails. Republicans are doing well in down ballot races, which never happens to losers.

Voters go to bed.

The next day, mysteriously, out of nowhere, five-point, six-point swings in swing states now favor Joe Biden. For two days the count continues, and inexorably, as if pushed by evil forces beyond our control, all the vote counts continue to favor Biden. He is declared the winner.

Republicans are convinced of vote fraud, and in fact they are convinced that what happened was precisely what Trump predicted would happen: massive illegal Democrat votes have been collected and harvested, stuffing drop boxes with fraudulent ballots from illegal aliens, the homeless, old people unaware they have “voted,” from dead people, from people who have moved but absentee ballots were mailed to their old addresses, their old dorm rooms; from people paid to let Democrat operatives fill in their ballots. These ballots have been collected and held over night, and when those in the smoke-filled rooms know how many are needed to swing the election, they are trotted out and “counted.” All in the dead of the night, away from cameras, and when Republican election observers try to look, they are turned away, as usual.

As Kurt Vonnegut would write, “And so it goes.”

Since the Civil War, the Democrats were the party of the Confederacy, then the party of the KKK, of Jim Crow, and of Margaret Sanger’s Panned Parenthood, organized in the 1920s principally to make sure black babies are no longer born.

Since Tammany Hall. Since the Boston machine under “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, the Pendergast machine and the Kansas City mob that gave us Harry Truman. Since Lyndon Johnson stole the 1948 Senate election in Texas, and as his biographer Robert Caro demonstrated, used the same tactics to steal Texas and Illinois for John Kennedy in 1960.

Since Saul Alinsky, and since the unions became criminal organizations doing the bidding of the Democrats. Since big money from Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros was used to steal Democracy from the decent.

All the way to 2020, when the perfect storm created by the Chinese Communist virus gave cover to Democrats to illegally change voting rules in order to allow this fraud to occur, robbing the hated Donald Trump from re-election.

Fueled by the belief they have been robbed, Trump supporters storm the capitol on January 6, 2021. Millions of Republicans are mildly amused. After a year watching Antifa, Black Lives matter and the Democrats burn American cities, killing hundreds of cops and innocent civilians, blowing up police precincts, finally we are fighting back.

Republicans by 2021 have decided once and for all; if Democrats and the media say something, the accepted principal is that the opposite is the actual true thing in real life. There are few exceptions. The media have a narrative. The election was “free and fair,” the “most secure ever.” Even the Wall Street Journal refuses to investigate. Attorney General Bill Barr tells Trump the election was lost fairly, that no Federal laws were broken.

He ignores the fact that it was a collection of broken state laws that deprived Trump of victory. Still, there are perfunctory “investigations,” with pre-judged “results” that of course support the Democrat statements. Many refuse to publicly state the election was stolen. If they do they are fired, silenced, canceled, stricken from Facebook, Twitter, social media. They are called racists and conspiracy theorists. It is better to just accept their fate and be good good Christians, let the unjust await punishment in the after life.

And so it goes.

Then along comes Dinesh D’Souza and his latest documentary, 2000 Mules. The same Dinesh D’Souza literally jailed in America for criticizing Barack Obama! Incredibly, his documentary demonstrates that most of the drop boxes have surveillance cameras watching them, and that satellite technology allows law enforcement to track cell phone data. Through the efforts of an organization called True the Vote, which arose when it was determined that Obama was using the IRS to silence conservative voices in the media – like D-’Souza’s – he shows in quite convincing fashion that indeed the Democrats hired criminals in masks to drive around and drop massive numbers of illegal votes, bundled in sacks, at drop boxes, all in the dead of night; two, three o’clock in the morning. All in battleground states, in cities run by Democrats, Corruption gone amok.

The Democrat will get what they deserve. Aside from the judgment of God, as it stands now, instead of looking at the last two years of Trump’s Presidency, they may just get 12 years of Trump.

“And so it goes.”

Steven Travers is a former screenwriter who has authored over 30 books including the brand new Best Sports Writing Ever and Coppola’s Monster Film: The Making of Apocalypse Now (2016). One Night, Two Teams: Alabama vs. USC and the Game That Changed a Nation (2007) is currently under film development. He is a USC graduate and attorney with a Ph.D who taught at USC and attended the UCLA Writers’ Program. He played professional baseball, served in the Army JAG corps in D.C., was in investment banking on Wall Street, worked in politics, lived in Europe, and was a sports agent before finding his calling as a writer. He has written for the San Francisco Examiner, L.A. Times, StreetZebra, Gentry magazine, Newsmax and MichaelSavage.com. He lives in California and has one daughter, Elizabeth. He can be reached at USCSTEVE1@aol.com or on Twitter @STWRITES.