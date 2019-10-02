FOX PHILADELPHIA:

Edward Pearson passed away on August 31 at the age of 80. He had no immediate family, but the funeral director had a plan to still give Pearson one last amazing honor: An open invitation to the public.

More than 2,000 people packed into Patriots Plaza at Sarasota National Cemetery Tuesday afternoon. Each person came to say ‘goodbye’ and salute Edward Pearson.

The Army veteran died Aug. 31 at the age of 80.

The Naples resident had no immediate family, but the funeral director had a plan to give Pearson one last amazing honor:

“I stayed awake all night long the first time I heard this on the news. I said, ‘That’s not right. That’s a shame.’ I made a vow to myself and said I will be there as a veteran myself. No comrade should ever be left behind. Never,” said a man named Bob who spoke during the service Tuesday. “It broke my heart. And that he was going to be laid to rest with nobody around. To me, that’s not right. No veteran man or woman should ever have to have that happen to them,” he said.

They came from around the state and beyond to remember the Army veteran from Naples.

