USA TODAY:

A Sacramento, California, medical center sent about 200 patients letters saying they might have been exposed to measles after a girl who visited the emergency department was diagnosed with the highly contagious infection.

The young girl with measles visited the Emergency Department at UC Davis Medical Center on March 17, the center told USA TODAY on Thursday. The letters were sent March 25 and 26.

“You will need to notify your primary health care provider(s) and your child’s provider(s) of this possible exposure to discuss your possible risk of infection, vaccination history, and other questions you may have,” the letters read.

The Bee reported the unvaccinated girl from Calaveras County was diagnosed with the measles after medical staff from another medical center said she likely had the flu or a cold virus.

A 7-year-old boy who suffers from a terminal illness was seen in the same room as the girl with measles before doctors closed the room to be cleaned, UC Davis’ Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Dean Blumberg told CBS13. The boy was not showing signs of the measles as of his last evaluation on Tuesday, Blumberg said in a statement.