BREITBART:

Texas health officials report that nearly 200 people contracted mumps in migrant detention facilities located across the state so far this fiscal year.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services stated that 186 people in migrant detention centers located in Texas had confirmed cases of mumps. The cases impacted migrant adults and minors as well as detention center workers, the Texas Tribune reported.

There have been “no reported transmission (of mumps) to the community,” State Health Services Spokeswoman Lara Anton told the news outlet. She said the state health agency is not aware of the vaccination status of migrant adults and children who enter the United States. However, “all unaccompanied minors are vaccinated when they are detained.”

Mumps cases reached a high of 191 in 2016, officials stated. This was the highest number in 22 years.

Detention center operators are required to report illnesses that occur among their migrant population and those affecting personnel. Required reporting includes cases of mumps, measles, chicken pox, HIV/AIDS, tetanus, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, officials said.