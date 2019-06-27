BREITBART:

BREITBART – BOB PRICE

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted an image of a migrant father and daughter who had died on the U.S.-Mexico border and he attempted to link the deaths to cruelty from President Donald Trump. However, Breitbart News consistently reported on the deaths of hundreds of migrants along the border during the Obama-Biden administration — horrors that then-Vice President Biden never spoke about during his time in the White House.

During the Obama-Biden administration, 535 migrants died in one Texas county alone — Brooks County. The county is located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border and is home to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281.

Following are 20 times Breitbart News reported on migrant deaths and other cruel human smuggling articles that did not elicit a critical response from then-Vice President Biden:

1. Breitbart Texas Witnesses Skeleton of Illegal Migrant, Death Toll Rises

The death march through Brooks County, Texas claimed the life of yet another illegal immigrant. A human skull and the decomposed skeletal remains are all that is left of a person who decided to come to this country illegally. A total of 42 bodies have been found this year in the desert-like ranch fields surrounding the town of Falfurrias.

2. Unsecured Border Results in Deaths of Two More Illegal Immigrants

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Two more bodies of illegal immigrants were discovered in a rural Texas county — bringing the year total for the one county to 48 known deaths.

3. Dead Illegal Immigrant with Gold Grill Found in Texas Ranch

The remains of yet another illegal immigrant was found in Brooks County, eighty miles from the Texas-Mexico border. This unidentified immigrant is unique in that he has distinctive gold dental work, including a gold star on his front tooth.

4. Project Aims to Identify Migrant Bodies Found in Texas Border Region

Crossing our southwest border from Mexico into the US is no easy task. It is also all to often a deadly proposition; if your coyote (human smuggler) doesn’t kill you or leave you for dead, the brutal desert environment will. As the number of illegal immigrant bodies discovered in Texas has grown, so has the concern of civic groups who want to help prevent these deaths.

5. Rape Trees, Dead Migrants and the Consequences of an Unsecured Border

Many of the most caring people in the U.S. think they are helping the poor from Latin America by leaving our Southwest border unsecured between ports-of-entry, but they are not. Several of the transnational criminal organizations (cartels) operating in Central America and Mexico make an estimated one-third or more of their profits from illegal immigration. Specifically, two groups below Texas, the Gulf, and Los Zetas cartels, are largely fueled by the trafficking and smuggling of human beings.