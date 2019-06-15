NBC NEW YORK:

Nearly 200 dogs were rescued from a nightmare hoarding situation in New Jersey on Tuesday — some pregnant, many sick and most having had only limited human contact.

Law enforcement sources said the dogs were rescued from the home of a prominent breeder, whose dogs have won Best in Breed awards from the Westminster Kennel Club. It was not immediately clear if the breeder was facing charges.

The Monmouth County SPCA said it was called to the undisclosed location in Hunterdon County on Tuesday, where it found 20 dogs dead in a freezer and 188 more living in a home and garage in squalid conditions.

“All of these dogs seem to have had limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care,” the organization said in appealing for donations to help get the animals treated. As of Wednesday morning it had raised more than $12,000 for their care.