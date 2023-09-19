20 Common Functions of American Life the Government Wants to Regulate, Restrict or Outright Ban

The U.S. government was never meant to be an all-inclusive entity involved in almost every aspect of our lives, the way it is today. So how did we get to this point and what areas of our lives need to be taken back from the illegitimate claims of government in order for us to be able to say we live in a truly free country?
Watch the brief video below, provided by Hillsdale College, comparing the Founders’ vision of government under a constitutional republic, to the modern version of government under a “democracy” as defined for us by our oligarchal overlords. The transition from a constitutional republic to a so-called “democracy” where all societal narratives are tightly controlled by a ruling elite has happened so gradually that few people are even aware that the transition has taken place, even though it is now almost totally complete.
So, in no particular order, here are 20 things that come to mind that are in various stages of being regulated, restricted or outright banned that the government has no business even being involved in.
- Wood stoves (strictly regulated, some models already banned)
- Gas stoves (federal government openly says it wants to ban)
- Gas generators (federal government wants to ban)
- Gas cars and independent vehicle travel (taxed, phased out, banned and replaced by 2035 with autonomous electric vehicles with a remote kill switch.)
- Air travel (taxed, regulated, soon to be restricted and rationed)
- Gas lawn equipment (government wants to ban)
- Supplements (regulated, government plans to ban)
- Over-the-counter cold meds (banned)
- Berkey carbon filters for clean drinking water (EPA trying to ban)
- Physical cash and coinage (wants to ban, started phasing out during Covid, will gradually be replaced by digital, programmable money with an “on-off switch.” This transition is already happening in some countries and will launch soon in America.)
- Physical ID cards (plastic or paper being replaced by digital and biometric such as facial ID, palm scans or eyeball scans)
- Borders and boundaries between nations (already banned by most Western nations except when convenient to harass and persecute law-abiding citizens).
- National citizenship and national sovereignty (plan is to have global citizens under global governance)
- Genders (it’s all fluid, right?).