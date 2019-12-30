NBC Washington Staff

Two men have been arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Denny’s in Manassas, Virginia, in which a father of two died and two other bystanders were shot, police say. Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was arrested during a traffic stop in the Newington section of Fairfax County on Sunday, Prince William County police said. He was charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. U.S. Marshals apprehended the second suspect, 22-year-old Ryan Thomas Walker later Sunday. Walker, of Chantilly, was at an acquaintance’s house in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, police said. Walker faces one count each of murder, malicious wounding and robbery. He was armed with a baton during the robbery, police say.

