2 stabbed during caught-on-tape brawl at In-N-Out Burger involving fans from rival NFL teams

Two people were stabbed during a wild brawl Friday at a California In-N-Out Burger involving fans from rival NFL teams, with some of the violent showdown caught on tape. The fight broke out at the fast food chain in Santa Clara with three men — including one wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey and one with a Las Vegas Raiders jersey — pummeling a shirtless man on the floor, according to footage obtained by KTVU. At one point during the shocking events, it appeared the man not wearing a jersey attacked the shirtless man with a sharp object as a nearby woman yelled at them to stop.

At least 10 people threw down, with two people injured with “multiple stab wounds” around 11:15 p.m., Santa Clara police said. The two victims were taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what condition they were in. The stabbing suspect remains on the lam even though multiple people were detained in the fight’s aftermath, police said.

