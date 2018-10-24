ABC ACTION NEWS:

Police say two middle school girls, who worship Satan, armed themselves with knives in a foiled plot to violently kill classmates and drink their blood at school on Tuesday.

The 6th and 7th-grade girls attend Bartow Middle School, police say. At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Bartow Police School Resource Officer assigned to the school was summoned to the principal’s office in reference to an armed juvenile complaint.

The investigation revealed that the students armed themselves with knives, and planned on attacking fellow students during the school day.

“Fortunately, they were intercepted by school staff hiding in a bathroom during class time prior to carrying out their plans,” Bartow Police said in a press release.

According to the Bartow Police Department, a student warned a teacher on Monday about one of the girl’s mentioning that “something bad” would happen in building 500 of the middle school. The superintendent said extra officers were at the school on Tuesday as a result of this warning. After one of the girl’s mother received a robo-call alerting her that her child was not in second period, she called the school to inform teachers that the child should be there.

Bartow Middle School staff immediately began to search the campus. They found the two girls in a bathroom. The girls were holding a goblet which an administrator suspected was being used to drink alcohol.