Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 HPD officers, massive Diamond Head fire had troubled past

The suspect who allegedly attacked his landlady, shot and killed two police officers, and started the fire that has torched a Diamond Head neighborhood has been identified as Jerry Hanel, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Honolulu police have not given any details about the condition or whereabouts of Hanel, whose nickname is “Yarda” and who is in his 60s. The landlady, who has been identified as Lois Cain by neighbors, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE: 2:27 p.m.

Witness Ian Felix was on the way to work with his mom earlier this morning near the base of Diamond Head when he spotted an injured woman who was stabbed in the leg. “The lady was already bleeding a lot,” he said. “Probably she’s around 70.” About 10 officers were on the scene when Felix applied a tourniquet on the woman to help stop the bleeding.

1:45 p.m.

Jerry J. Hanel, the 69-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of two Honolulu police officers and the massive neighborhood fire in Diamond Head, was slated to go to trial for misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service, court records show. Police are not conducting a manhunt and have told Hibiscus Drive neighbors that Hanel is likely dead inside one of the burned houses. Hanel, who was arrested for allegedly committing the misdemeanor crime on May 28, had pleaded not guilty to the charge. While making a false complaint or reporting false information to 911 is only a misdemeanor, the charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. According to court records, he was expected to go to trial in October in Circuit Court but that was postponed until Jan. 27.

