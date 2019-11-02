New York Post:

Two people were arrested amid a chaotic anti-police protest in Brooklyn, including a woman who scrawled “PIGS” on a cop car, authorities said.

The graffiti incident comes a day after a large crowd sneered at police officers struggling to remove trash thrown onto their car in Brownsville.

Sarah Autz, 25, was arrested after she allegedly wrote “PIGS” in marker. Pictures from the protest show other vandalized police cars, with one saying “NYPD KKK.” An MTA bus was also defaced with “F–k NYPD” and “NYPD KKK.”

Another man, 22, was issued a summons after allegedly spitting at officers, police said.