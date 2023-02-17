A suspect has been arrested for two separate shootings of Orthodox Jewish men who were ambushed while leaving synagogues in Los Angeles this week.

Police have said the two attacks, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, are connected and being investigated as hate crimes.

The LAPD said the male suspect who was taken into custody Thursday “is responsible for the two shootings in West Los Angeles.”

The accused gunman had not been publicly named as of Friday morning. He was described only as an Asian man with a mustache and a goatee.

According to a law enforcement source, the suspect has a history of animus toward Jewish people, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The first incident took place before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a 47-year-old man wearing a traditional yarmulke was shot while walking in the 1400 block of Shenandoah Street to his car.

