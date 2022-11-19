NY Post

Two Native Hawaiian men have been found guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 vicious beating of a white man in a remote Maui village. Prosecutors alleged at trial this month that Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. were motivated by Christopher Kunzelman’s race when they punched and kicked him and beat him with a shovel in Kahakuloa village, where he had purchased a fixer-upper. US District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered the pair jailed Thursday pending their sentencing on March 2. They each face up to 10 years in prison. The defendants’ family members and supporters cried in the courtroom, and Alo-Kaonohi’s 3-year-old son said, “God bless you, Daddy.” Alo-Kaonohi and Aki were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2020 on hate-crime charges after the Justice Department decided to prosecute the 6-year-old case.

