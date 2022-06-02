NY Post

In a new analysis for the Center for Immigration Studies, my colleague Karen Zeigler and I show that the total foreign-born or immigrant population reached 47 million in April 2022 — the highest number ever in American history, and an increase of 2 million in just the first 16 months of the Biden administration. These numbers are extraordinary, not only because they indicate that America has lost control of its borders, but also because they raise profound questions about how many people the country can successfully integrate. The new estimates are derived from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS), collected each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The foreign-born include all persons who were not US citizens at birth. The Census Bureau and BLS are clear that illegal immigrants are included in their survey data, although some do get missed. The increase of 2 million since January 2021 is all the more striking because, in order for the foreign-born population to grow at all, new arrivals must exceed voluntary return-migration, deportations, and natural mortality (deaths). Also keep in mind that births to immigrants in the US by definition add only to the native-born population. Even children born to illegal immigrants are awarded US citizenship.

