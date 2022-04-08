Times of Israel

At least 10 injured in shooting attack on crowded Dizengoff Street; police and military throng area and conduct door-to-door searches, tell people to stay inside

Two people were killed and several were wounded as a gunman opened fire on a bar in central Tel Aviv Thursday evening in a deadly terror attack, the latest eruption of violence to strike Israel in recent weeks. The shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, turning an area crowded with people out for Thursday night at bars, restaurants and cafes lining the popular thoroughfare into a scene of chaos and panic. As the street filled with ambulances and rescuers, police carried out searches for the gunman, who witnesses said fled the scene and disappeared into nearby alleys, going door to door and telling people to stay inside and lock their doors. The attack began when the gunman walked up to Ilka, a popular bar with a large outside seating section, and opened fire. “We dove under the tables and people started crying, it was horrible,” said Evelyn Gertz, 34, who was having dinner next door.

Read more at the Times of Israel